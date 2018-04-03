Differential Brands signs new licensees in eyewear, footwear, home furnishings, and loungewear

Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) announced that Robert Graham has signed a long-term extension to continue producing men’s small leather goods, accessories and bags, and British Apparel Collection will continue to produce hosiery.

These four new licensees, and two license extension partners, will help drive Robert’s Graham brand awareness and profitability through 2018 and beyond.

“As we continue bringing the Robert Graham luxury DNA and lifestyle to new classifications for men, women, and other passion points in which our Collectors engage, we look forward to expanding our reach in the U.S. and beyond,” added Andrew Berg, President of Robert Graham.

Press Release