Union Gaming sees 20% Macau GGR in Q2

Union Gaming forecasts Macau gross gaming revenue will increase 20.0%. The firm expects 21.5% GGR growth in April, 18.7% in May and 20.0% in June. The continued momentum is due in part to a slight lull during the March 5-20 National People's Congress in Beijing that created some pent-up demand.

"It is likely that the VIP growth rate will continue to outpace the mass/slots growth rate, although mass/slots is likely still growing at least in the teens while VIP is growing in the mid-20% range," writes analyst Grant Govertsen and team.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

