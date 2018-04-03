Ryder acquires MXD Group

Ryder (NYSE:R) announces the acquisition of e-commerce fulfillment provider MXD Group for a price of ~$120M.

The deal includes 109 MXD e-commerce fulfillment facilities across the U.S. and Canada, including 21 MXD-operated cross dock hubs, 16 dedicated operations, and a network of 72 third-party agent facilities.

The acquisition also includes proprietary order management and visibility technology, which features real-time tracking and a customer service portal for rapid response and resolution.

The company says that it is now the second largest last mile delivery provider of big and bulky goods.

"The acquisition of MXD is one of several strategic investments we are making to overcome the disruptions we are seeing in the market today and to position Ryder for future growth," says Ryder CEO Robert Sanchez.

Source: Press Release