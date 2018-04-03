EMA accepts marketing application for Dupixent for asthma

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and development partner Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) announce that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review the latter's marketing application seeking approval for DUPIXENT (dupilumab) as add-on maintenance treatment in certain adults and adolescents (at least 12 years old) with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma.

Dupilumab, a fully human monoclonal antibody, works by binding to (inhibiting) interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13), two cytokines that play key roles in Type 2 inflammation in moderate-to-severe asthma.

Regeneron's U.S. application is currently under FDA review with a action date of October 20.

Dupixent is currently approved in the U.S., EU, Japan and other countries for atopic dermatitis.

