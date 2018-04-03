E-fulfillment deal at Ryder expected to grow future earnings

Ryder (NYSE:R) expects its deal to acquire MXD Group to be "nominally accretive" to earnings in 2018.

The company expects the introduction of MXD services to add more significantly to earnings in future years as the MXD sales and marketing capabilities are leveraged.

"E-fulfillment has become more critical to our customers than ever before, and with this new, expanded footprint, we’ll be better positioned to lead the charge in delivering a complete turnkey solution that not only includes warehousing, distribution, and transportation management, but also home delivery and white glove installation," notes Ryder exec Steve Sensing.

