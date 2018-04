Good Times Restaurants updates on Q2 same store sales

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) announces that Good Times’ same store sales increased 7.1% in FQ2 and Bad Daddy’s same store sales increased 0.2% during the quarter.

CEO update: "We saw our seventh consecutive quarter of sequential improvement in our same store sales at Good Times, and significantly exceeded our guidance of 3.5% comps during the quarter. We are very pleased with our results during the quarter, as we continue to compete in an environment with significant discounting in both of our competitive segments."

Source: Press Release