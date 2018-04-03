Plug Power says new fuel cell product increases fuel storage, runtime

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) unveils its new GenDrive 2440-36R fuel cell system for Class-2 electric forklifts, which the company says stores more fuel on-board than earlier models, increasing run-time by 56% and reducing a customer’s overall fueling time by more than 30 percent.

Plug notes that in a three-shift facility, instead of refueling each shift, lift trucks using the GenDrive 2440-36R eliminate a complete fueling cycle, and now fuel only twice a day.

Plug says the first customer orders for the new GenDrive model are scheduled to ship at the beginning of Q3.