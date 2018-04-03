Mulvaney pushes for stricter oversight of CFPB

“The bureau is far too powerful, and with precious little oversight of its activities,” says CFPB acting director Mick Mulvaney in a report to Congress recommending the agency - like the rest of the executive branch of the government - be subject to White House and congressional oversight.

Senator Elizabeth Warren isn't pleased, arguing the CFPB already answers to the White House and Congress, and accusing Mulvaney of undermining the bureau's mission.

