The EMA accepts regulatory submission for LYNPARZA in BRCA-mutated HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) announces that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated for review the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for LYNPARZA (olaparib) for use in patients with BRCA-mutated, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer, previously treated with chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant or metastatic setting.

If Approved, AstraZeneca and Merck’s LYNPARZA would be the first PARP inhibitor to treat patients with breast cancer in Europe.

The MAA is based on data from the OlympiAD trial, which investigated LYNPARZA versus chemotherapy.

LYNPARZA is the PARP inhibitor and the first targeted treatment to potentially exploit DNA damage response pathway deficiencies, such as BRCA mutations, to preferentially kill cancer cells.