International Speedway reiterates FY2018 guidance

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) reports admission revenue fell 2.5% to $30.56M in Q1.

Motorsports and other event related revenue rose 2.2% to $105.79M.

Food, beverage, and merchandise revenue squeezed 13% to $7.95M.

Operating margin rate fell 110 bps to 21.8%.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenue: $680M to $695M; Non-GAAP EBITDA: $241M to $252M; Depreciation: ~$109M; Interest expense: $15M to $15.5M; Operating margin: 15.5% to 16.5%; Tax rate: 26% to 27%; Diluted EPS: $1.90 to $2.10.

Ms. France Kennedy stated, "We maintain a solid financial position, developed over many years, that affords us the ability to follow our disciplined capital allocation strategy and maintain our leadership position in the motorsports industry. We have extended our capital allocation plan through fiscal 2021, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to building long-term value. For the future, we are well positioned to balance the strategic capital needs of our business with returning capital to our shareholders."

