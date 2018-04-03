Rigel's fostamatinib flunks mid-stage study in kidney disorder; shares down 10% premarket

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) slumps 10% premarket on modest volume in response to its announcement that a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study assessing fostamatinib, branded as Tavalisse, in patients with IgA nephropathy failed to achieve the primary endpoint.

The trial did not demonstrate a statistically significant change in the level of protein in the urine (proteinuria) in the treatment group compared to placebo.

The company says a subgroup of patients with greater than 1 gram/day of proteinuria at baseline showed the most separation from placebo but the treatment effect was not statistically valid.

The analysis of the data is continuing.

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.

The FDA's action date is April 17 for its marketing application for thrombocytopenia.

