Jacobs selected by US Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District for advancing critical African infrastructure needs

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) won five-year, indefinite delivery contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District, to deliver architectural and engineering consulting services for the development, assessment, design, monitoring and evaluation of infrastructure projects in more than 15 African nations.

"Addressing infrastructure needs around the globe, especially in U.S. AFRICOM partner nations, is one of the most important and fulfilling challenges at hand," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure President Bob Pragada. "Continuing our work with the Europe District is an exciting opportunity to help advance its mission of preserving regional stability and security and creating hope and prosperity for future generations."

