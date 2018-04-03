Diminished prospects for fibroid med Esmya may be motivation for possible sale of Allergan's women's health business - Mizuho

In a note, Mizuho Securities says Allergan (NYSE:AGN) may be advancing the sale of its women's health unit due to lower expectations for uterine fibroid med Esmya (ulipristal acetate).

The product was withdrawn from the European market on the heels of toxicity concerns and the FDA recently extended its review period for the company's U.S. application until August.

Without Esmya, Mizuho says the business no longer meets the company's market leadership criteria so divestment makes sense.

