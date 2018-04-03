Sysco completes Kent Frozen Foods deal

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) completed the acquisition of U.K. foodservice distributor Kent Frozen Foods after the deal was approved by the Competition and Markets Authority last month,

"This acquisition is a perfect addition to our portfolio of businesses in the U.K.,” said Sysco senior vice president, International Foodservice Operations – Europe, Ajoy Karna.

Sysco says Kent Frozen Foods will continue to operate as an independent entity, but will now enjoy the support of the world’s largest foodservice company.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

