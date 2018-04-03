BofAML adds Nvidia to top ideas list

Bank of America Merrill Lynch reiterates its Buy rating for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and adds the company to its US1 top ideas list.

Analyst Vivek Arya calls Nvidia “one of the more unique investments in semis/technology, levered to multiple 10x growth markets in artificial intelligence (NYSE:AI), gaming, virtual reality and autonomous cars (NYSE:AV).”

Arya says that the stock is sensitive to “risk-off in high-growth tech stocks” in the short term, but the recent sell-off creates an opportunity ahead of the Volta-based gaming GPUs coming in 2H.

Firm reiterates a $300 price target, a 36% upside to yesterday’s close.

Nvidia shares are up 2.2% premarket to $225.92.

