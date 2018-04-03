Antibe Therapeutics provides financial update

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCQB:ATBPF) announces a successful Phase 2B clinical trial demonstrating the gastrointestinal safety of its lead drug, reports that the Company now has a significantly augmented balance sheet.

From January 1, 2018, Antibe has received proceeds of ~$4M from warrant exercises which brings the cash balance to nearly $5M as of today. In addition, Antibe can raise additional $6M from existing warrants that are significantly in-the-money. The Company has also received debt conversions of ~$3M.

As a result, the Company can now fund its previously announced Phase 2 effectiveness study with cash-on-hand, which has estimated cost of ~$2.6M.