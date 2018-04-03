J.P. Morgan's Tusa puzzled by ratings agency 'inertia' on GE

Longtime GE bear Stephen Tusa at J.P. Morgan reiterates his Underweight rating and $11 price target on the shares, and raises the issue of how long the ratings agencies can support a "currently unjustified rating" on the company.

Despite "material changes" in fundamentals, little progress on asset sales, a lack of "clean numbers," and an SEC investigation, ratings agencies covering General Electric "remain on the sidelines" with their commentary, seemingly giving the company "precious time to work their way out," Tusa says. "We scratch our heads as to the repeated inertia."

Tusa says he expects to remain bearish on the stock until GE's fundamentals show signs of prolonged improvement.