Bio-Path Holdings' prexigebersen shows encouraging action in mid-stage AML study; shares up 79% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) is up 79% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive preliminary results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the combination of prexigebersen (BP1001) and low-dose cytarabine in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The objective of the study is to determine if the combination is more effective than cytarabine alone since many AML patients cannot tolerate more intensive chemo.

Almost half (47%) of 17 evaluable patients receiving the combination showed early anti-leukemic activity, including four complete responders, two with significantly reduced bone marrow blasts and four with stable disease.

Based on recommendations from investigators, the company is amending the protocol for a new dosing schedule in which a higher dose of prexigebersen is administered prior to cytarabine at day 10 (instead of day 4). A cohort including hypomethylating agent decitabine will also be added.

Prexigebersen [Liposomal Grb-2 (Growth factor Receptor Bound protein-2)] suppresses the expression of Grb-2, which is an adaptor protein that links tyrosine kinases with their downstream signaling molecules. Tyrosine kinases function as "on" "off" switches in many cellular functions so interrupting their signaling may have an inhibitory effect on rapidly-growing cancer cells.