Tonix Pharmaceuticals achieves 50% enrollment in Phase 3 trial of Tonmya for the treatment of PTSD

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) announces that 50% of the planned total number of participants have been randomized in the Phase 3 HONOR study evaluating Tonmya or TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg, for the bedtime treatment of military-related posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Tonmya for the treatment of PTSD has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the FDA.

An interim analysis of the first 50% of participants will be conducted after completion of the 12-week treatment period. Topline results are expected in Q3.

Topline data from the full study enrolling ~550 participants is expected in Q4.

Tonmya is a sublingual transmucosal tablet formulation of cyclobenzaprine that is in Phase 3 development.