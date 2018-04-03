Analysis on the fuel economy reset

Height Capital Markets weighs in on the Trump EPA's decision to begin the process of rolling back fuel economy requirements.

Interestingly, the investment firm doesn't expect a huge pullback from the 54.5 mpg target set by the Obama Adminstration.

"We suspect that the new 2025 target could be as low as 46-50 mpg, reflecting the lowest end of the range studied by the Obama Administration in 2012," updates Height.

While a final rule is expected by the end of the year, a wildcard in the mix is the status of current EPA chief Scott Pruitt. Height reminds that if Pruitt doesn't hold on to his job that an even more "aggressive advocate" for softened fuel economy standards could be pulling the string.

The Trump Administration will also have to decide if it wants to take on California in court and the 12 states that follow its lead, a process that legal scholars aren't convinced is easily winnable.

