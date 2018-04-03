Reuters: Baker Hughes explores sale of gas metering business

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) is exploring a sale of its gas detection and metering business that could be worth ~$900M, Reuters reports.

The sale of the unit, which makes sensors and monitors for industrial clients such as petrochemical makers and power generators, is expected to attract interest from other manufacturers of such devices, according to the report.

BHGE is among several oilfield services companies that are seeking to tighten their focus to their core operations, as oil prices continue their recovery from early 2016 lows.