The Information: Google SVP of engineering stepping out of his role

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) SVP of engineering John Giannandrea is stepping down, according to The Information sources with a confirmation from the company.

Giannandrea took on his expanded role two years ago after the departure of search chief Amit Singhal.

He isn’t completely leaving the company but wants to work closer to AI and research rather than lead teams.

Search engineering head Ben Gomes will take over the search part of Giannandrea’s job.

Google Brain head Jeff Dean will now lead the AI part of the job alongside his existing job.

Previously: Google roundup: Waymo-Honda coming soon, new Pixel in India, Study Hall expands (April 2)