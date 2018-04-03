U.S. Steel to pay ~$900K to settle lawsuit over Lake Michigan spill

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) agrees to pay nearly $900K to settle a complaint filed after one of its plants spilled toxic chromium into a Lake Michigan tributary last year.

The company also will begin daily testing of the potentially carcinogenic chemical in water near its Portage, Ind., plant, embark on a preventive maintenance program and upgrade other types of pollution monitoring in response to legal action taken by the U.S. EPA and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

The amount of chromium released into the water in last year's spill was substantially higher than the daily limits in U.S. Steel’s water pollution permit for the plant.