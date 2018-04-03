BoJ discussing QE exit options - Governor Kuroda

The Japanese central bank has been discussing how to exit smoothly from its massive QE program, but says it's too early to reveal details at this point.

How the BOJ normalizes policy will depend on what’s happening with prices, the economy and markets, said Governor Kuroda, speaking to parliament.

Analysts say the change in communications strategy is a clear indication of a pivot towards policy normalization.

The yen could significantly strengthen if the BoJ stops printing money making any QE exit difficult to implement.

