Myovant announces Private Placement and At-the-Market Offering Program

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) enteres into a share purchase agreement with Roivant Sciences, pursuant to which the Company will issue and sell to Roviant 1.1M common shares at a price of $20.27 per share in a private placement for the estimated gross proceeds of ~$22.5M.

Net proceeds will be used to fund its clinical development programs; commercial launch of relugolix, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. Closing date is April 3.

On April 2, the Company entered into a Sales Agreement with Cowen and Company, LLC to sell the common shares having an offering price of up to $100M through an “at-the-market” equity offering program under which Cowen will act as the Company’s agent.