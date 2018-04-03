CBS gains, Viacom falls after report of tough price talk

CBS is up 2.5% premarket, and Viacom down -- VIA -3.6% , VIAB -3.4% -- after postmarket reports that CBS planned to offer an all-stock merger deal below Viacom's valuation.

That suggests CBS views its position in the sector as superior to Viacom's. In market cap, CBS is worth about $19.7B, while Viacom is worth $12.9B.

While Shari Redstone has renewed the push to reunite the two companies, and the Redstones control both companies through the National Amusements holding company, father Sumner Redstone (amid declining health) won't have the last say on getting the band back together: Updated bylaws make clear that Redstone has a single vote among the seven NAI directors in decisions tied to stakes in Viacom and CBS despite 80% ownership of the holdco.