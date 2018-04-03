Ford tops estimates with 3.4% U.S. sales gain

Ford (NYSE:F) unit sales +3.4% to 244,306 in March to top the estimate from Edmunds for a 2.8% gain.

Passenger car sales -8.1% to 52,635 units.

SUV sales +7.5% to 82,395 units, including a 19% gain Edge sales.

Truck sales +6.7% to 109,276 units. F-Series sales +7.0% to 87,011 units.

YTD U.S. sales -2.9% to 599,581 units.

Ford's sales wrap: "We saw incredible demand for our trucks and SUVs, selling over 87,000 F-Series pickups. Ford brand SUVs established a new sales record in March. Demand for our all-new Lincoln Navigator is off the charts, with some customers buying the SUV sight unseen."