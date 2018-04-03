CMS finalizes policies to reduce drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries

The U.S. Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has finalized a number of new policies aimed at lowering drug costs for seniors by encouraging more competition among plans and pharmacies. Specifically:

Certain generic drugs can now be substituted onto plan formularies at any point during the year.

The requirement that certain Part D plans be "meaningfully different" from each other removed thereby increasing the number of plan options available to Medicare beneficiaries.

"Willing provider" requirement clarified thereby increasing the number of pharmacy options available to Medicare enrollees.

Other policies being instituted:

New authority that permits Part D sponsors to require beneficiaries at risk of opioid addiction/overuse to use only selected prescribers or pharmacies for opioid prescriptions.

New initiatives aimed at reducing paperwork and regulatory obstacles.

