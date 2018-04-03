TSMC will reportedly produce two MicroLED panels for Apple Watch, AR device

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) will produce smaller MicroLED panels for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), according to Digitimes analyst Luke Lin citing supply chain sources.

Sources say there will be two sizes: a 1.3-in to 1.4-in panel for a future premium Apple Watch model and a 0.7-in to 0.8-in for an “AR wearable device” that could be the rumored headset.

The production cost is 400% to 600% higher than manufacturing the existing OLED Watch panels of the same size.

Apple also plans larger MicroLED panels, but the partner isn’t known yet. Lin says these panels will be much larger than current MacBooks, suggesting an iMac usage.

TSMC could enter mass production on the smaller Watch panels as early as 2H18. The AR panel doesn’t have a production schedule.

Apple shares are up 0.6% to $167.75.

TSM shares are up 2.9% to $43.72.

