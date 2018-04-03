Trade war could lift gold past $1,400

“In the 40 years I’ve been involved in the gold market, the most important determinant of the gold price has been international confidence in the U.S. dollar," says Sprott U.S. Holdings CEO Rick Rule.

A "zero-sum trade war ... that's bad for everybody" could spark gold above $1,400 per ounce, he argues.

On the other hand, an easing of trade tensions might have gold heading in the other direction. BNP Paribas expects gold to end the year lower, and reminds the Fed may be on the path to four rate hikes this year.

