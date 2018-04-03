Stocks try to bounce back after yesterday's selloff

Stocks post a higher open following yesterday's selloff, with tech stocks trimming their recent string of steep losses; S&P +0.4%, Dow and Nasdaq both +0.5%.
European stocks are slightly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both -0.1% and Germany's DAX -0.4%; in Asia, Japn's Nikkei finished -0.5% while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.8%.
In corporate news, NVIDIA +3.4% after BofA Merrill Lynch added the chipmaker to its 'US 1 List,' and Tesla opens +2.4% after reporting Q1 production rose 40% Q/Q and that it expects Model 3 production to climb rapidly through Q2.
Consumer discretionary (+0.8%) is the early sector leader, while technology (+0.6%) and financials (+0.6%) also outperform.
U.S. Treasury prices are lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield up 3 bps at 2.76% and the two-year yield also 3 bps higher at 2.27%.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.7% at $63.46/bbl.