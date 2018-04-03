Stocks try to bounce back after yesterday's selloff

Stocks post a higher open following yesterday's selloff, with tech stocks trimming their recent string of steep losses; S&P +0.4% , Dow and Nasdaq both +0.5% .

European stocks are slightly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both -0.1% and Germany's DAX -0.4% ; in Asia, Japn's Nikkei finished -0.5% while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.8% .

In corporate news, NVIDIA +3.4% after BofA Merrill Lynch added the chipmaker to its 'US 1 List,' and Tesla opens +2.4% after reporting Q1 production rose 40% Q/Q and that it expects Model 3 production to climb rapidly through Q2.

Consumer discretionary ( +0.8% ) is the early sector leader, while technology ( +0.6% ) and financials ( +0.6% ) also outperform.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield up 3 bps at 2.76% and the two-year yield also 3 bps higher at 2.27%.