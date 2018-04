Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) unit sales +13% to 216,063 vs. +3% forecast by Edmunds.

Retail sales were up 11% during the month.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -47% to 1,544 units; Chrysler +15% to 19,499; Jeep +45% to 98,382; Dodge -2% to 49,184; Ram -13% to 44,878; Alfa Romeo +364% to 2,576.

Notable model sales: Wrangler +70% to 27,829 units; Renegade +21% to 9,771; Ram P/U -11% to 41,307.

2018 Fiat U.S. sales YTD +1% to 514,769 units.