Henry Schein teams up with Internet Brands in dental practice management solutions

Henry Schein (HSIC +0.4% ) and online software outfit Internet Brands have formed a joint venture, Henry Schein One, aimed at delivering practice management software solutions to dental offices.

The new organization, headquartered in American Fork, Utah, will include Schein's Dentrix, Dentrix Ascend, Easy Dental and TechCentral, in addition to its international dental practice management systems. Internet Brands will contribute its dental businesses including Demandforce, Sesame Communications, Officite and DentalPlans.com.

Schein will be be majority owner of the combined company which generated pro-forma sales of ~$400M last year. It says the transaction, expected to close next quarter, will be neutral to 2018 EPS exclusive of one-time transfer taxes of ~$4.5M ($0.03/share). Synergies of $20M - 30M are expected by the third year.

Financial terms are not disclosed.