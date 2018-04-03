FT: South Korean prosecutors investigating Samsung for anti-union actions

FT reports that South Korean prosecutors are investigating Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) for allegedly sabotaging worker efforts to set up labor unions.

The prosecutors say they have thousands of pages of documents as evidence that were collected as part of a February raid related to allegations that Samsung paid the US legal fees of car parts maker DAS, which is run by the family of South Korea’s former president.

Samsung’s statement to FT: “We are aware that prosecutors have secured such documents and are looking into them. We are also checking the details of the documents.”

