LHC Group up 7% on new Medicare policy expanding coverage for non-skilled home health services

Thinly traded LHC Group (LHCG +8.1% ) perks up on light volume on the heels of an announcement from CMS that it has finalized a range of policies aimed at driving down drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries.

CMS has also "reinterpreted" the standards for health-related supplemental benefits under Medicare Advantage allowing coverage for non-skilled in-home supports and other assistive devices if they improve quality of life, compensate for physical impairments, diminish the impact of injuries or health conditions and and reduce/avoid emergency room usage.

LHC, as well as Amedisys (AMED +2.8% ), have extensive personal care platforms.

Previously: CMS finalizes policies to reduce drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries (April 3)