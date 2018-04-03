CNBC: Viacom/CBS turning on potential Moonves second-in-command

David Faber breaks into programming on CNBC to say that the potential roadblock to a CBS/Viacom deal isn't the financials but newly arising issues over who would be second in command to Les Moonves.

It's Mooonves' "desire, contention and belief" that he'd be able to install Joe Ianniello, CBS chief operating officer, as his No. 2 at a combined company, Faber says. But Shari Redstone wants to see current Viacom chief Bob Bakish in that role, he adds.

This is actually going to become the key to the negotiations, Faber says, noting Ianniello has in his contract a $70M payout if he's not the No. 2 in this situation. Bakish has a similar payout assurance but the amount is unknown.

Against yesterday's reports of a lowball offer from CBS, "there still seems to be an expectation to a certain extent you will get an at-market deal," Faber says.

Currently: CBS +2.2% ; VIA -1.6% ; VIAB -1.8% .

Previously: CBS gains, Viacom falls after report of tough price talk (Apr. 03 2018)