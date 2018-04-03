Booz Allen awarded $179M contract to support U.S. navy shore infrastructure

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH +1.1% ) won $179M indefinite delivery/indefinite quality (IDIQ) re-compete contract in November of 2017 for up to five years to provide professional services and subject matter expertise in support of CNIC in the areas of program management, technology, analytic, and administrative support across the Command’s entire portfolio of installation programs.

“We are excited to partner with CNIC to transform the Navy’s ability to sustain a fully equipped fleet to maximize impacts on the shores while saving money,” said David Forbes, leader of Booz Allen’s Navy and Marine Corps infrastructure business. “Our team’s extensive experience in all facets of management consulting, coupled with Booz Allen’s heritage as a trusted DoD (OTC:DODSF) partner, positions us to advance CNIC’s mission in anticipating and responding with agility to the real-time needs of front-line warfighters around the world.”

