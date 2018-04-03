General Electric -2% amid flurry of analyst chatter

General Electric (GE -2% ) tumbles back below $13 following plenty of early morning analyst chatter, most of it negative and including yet another bearish take from J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa.

Additionally, Stifel analyst Robert McCarthy lowers his FY 2018 EPS estimate for GE to $0.95 from $0.98 and his FY 2019 EPS outlook to $1.05 from $1.10, citing continued challenges at Power, expectations for slower growth across long cycle businesses and material cost inflation challenges; McCarthy also cuts his GE stock price target to $13 from $15 while reiterating his Hold rating.

Also, Oppenheimer's Christopher Glynn reiterates an Underperform rating on the stock, writing that while GE's balance-sheet liability "mechanisms remain interesting/fairly constructive" in terms of answering insurance reserve requirements and pension deficits, the company is "still walking a fine line."

But figuring no recent GE news could be viewed as good news, Citi's Andrew Kaplowitz keeps his Buy rating on the stock, with no significant new issues having emerged following the announcement of GE's insurance reserves funding plan; he thinks that as more time passes with no significant new issues emerging, the more investors can gain confidence that new management can fully focus on executing a turnaround.