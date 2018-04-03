Amazon -1% on Trump tweet suggesting post office collusion

President Trump tweets yet again about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Tweet: “I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy. Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne by the American Taxpayer. Many billions of dollars. P.O. leaders don’t have a clue (or do they?)!”

Amazon shares are down 1% today and down 8.3% in the past week since Axios reported that Trump is more concerned with Amazon than Facebook.

