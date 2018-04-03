Eleven Bio up 22% on bullish expectations for late-stage Vicinium data

Eleven Biotherapeutics (EBIO +22.1% ) is up on almost a 9x surge in volume after the abstract drop ahead of the American Urological Association Annual Meeting in San Francisco, May 18 - 21.

Preliminary data from the Phase 3 VISTA study assessing Vicinium in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer who have been previously treated with bacillus Calmette-Guérin (standard of care) will be presented on May 21.

Results from subgroup of 75 evaluable patients showed more than 95% expressed epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM) antigens on the surface of their tumor cells.

On the safety front, treatment-related adverse events, mostly mild or moderate, were noted in 46% of patients. Three treatment-related serious adverse events were observed including one death from renal failure, one life-threatening case of cholestatic hepatitis and one severe case of acute kidney injury.

Vicinium is a recombinant fusion protein designed to specifically target and deliver an anti-cancer payload directly to cancer cells. The company says it is a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate by virtue of its targeting of EpCAM antigens on the surface of tumor cells.