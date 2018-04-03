FTD Companies up 3% on Q4 results

FTD Companies (FTD +3.6% ) reported a slight revenue decrease of 0.9% Y/Y to $278.1M, due to fall in consumer segment revenues.

Segment revenues: Provide commerce +1%Y/Y to $140.7M, consumer segment -12.8%Y/Y to $61.5M, Florist +1.4% Y/Y to $40.5M and International segment +9.3% Y/Y to $39.5M.

Q4 Overall operating margin decline by 3563 bps to -67.5%. Segment operating margins: Provide commerce declined by 511 bps to 4.32%; Consumer declined by 595 bps to 5.22%; florist declined by 278 bps to 26.3% and International improved by 122 bps to 12.11%.

Net loss for Q4 was $153.5M, which included net tax benefit of $13.8M and Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and other long-lived assets charges of $194.61M.

Adjusted EBITDA margin fell by 499 bps to 5.62%.

2018 Outlook: Revenue +2% or -2% Y/Y, Adjusted EBITDA $52-62M and capex $35-40M.

