InspireMD reports preliminary Q1 sales

InspireMD (NSPR -5% ) expects Q1 sales of over $1.0M (+77% Y/Y).

Total CGuard™ EPS sales of over $0.83M (+132%).

James Barry, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of InspireMD, commented, “We continue to effectively execute against our commercial plan, as evidenced by the fact that we achieved an expected 130% year-over-year increase in sales of CGuard™ EPS, as well as our 5th consecutive quarter of sequential double-digit growth with over $1 million in total sales for the quarter. Not only did we generate strong year-over-year growth, but we achieved an expected 37% sequential growth in sales of CGuard™ EPS for the first quarter of 2018. We are successfully implementing our new commercial strategy and, consistent with this strategy, we continue to see rapid uptake among key opinion leaders and CGuard™ EPS continues to be prominently featured at leading industry conferences.”

Press Release