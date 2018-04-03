Brazil should to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up, local labor unions say

Brazil labor union leaders accuse the federal government of negotiating a tie-up between domestic planemaker Embraer (ERJ +1.6% ) and Boeing (BA +0.8% ) behind the backs of Brazilians.

"No one is explaining to us why this is good for Brazil,” Herbert Claros da Silva, vice president of the metalworkers union of Sao Jose dos Campos, told a Senate hearing. “We ask President Temer not to sell Embraer.”

Brazil's government has resisted an outright sale to the U.S. company due to concerns over the loss of sovereign control over its defense programs, and the two companies reportedly pursuing a compromise agreement that would involve BA investing in a third, newly created company including ERJ’s commercial aircraft division but excluding its defense unit.

Silva acknowledged at the hearing that a tie-up would initially be a boon for ERJ as BA would help market its shorter-range jets around the world, but he said many of the 14K workers at ERJ’s plants in Sao Jose dos Campos were worried about their jobs a decade later if they end up working for a U.S. company.