Strong seasonality to lift the pound in April

April is the strongest month for the pound, with sterling appreciating vs. the dollar every April for the last 13 years according to BofAML.

“This remarkable outperformance covers major events such as the financial crisis, general elections and the Brexit referendum," says the bank's Kamal Sharma, "suggest[ing] to us a consistently strong underlying flow which has trumped these idiosyncratic factors.”

Mizuho's Neil Jones agrees: “Historically it’s pretty reliable ... I would go with it again this year."

