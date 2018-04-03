Helios and Matheson drops after delaying 10-K filing

Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY -7.9% ) trades lower after the company discloses that its 10K for FY17 will be filed late.

"The Company had increases in revenue and increases in costs of sales, and as mentioned above, the Company had a significant increase in the cost of financing activities. The net loss is expected to be approximately $153 million, of which approximately $101 million is attributable primarily to derivative expenses and other non-cash financing costs and the balance is attributable to loss from operations."

SEC Form NT 10-K