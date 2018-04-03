Anglo American to halt operations at Minas-Rio mine for ~90 days

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) says it will need ~90 days to inspect a pipeline at its suspended Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil after the country’s environmental regulators ordered it to halt operations following a leak.

Anglo stopped operations after a leak was discovered on March 29 on a pipeline which carries iron ore in slurry form from the mine to an export terminal.

A previous leak caused Anglo to suspend operations during March 12-27 at Minas-Rio, which transports iron ore from the company’s mine and processing facility in the state of Minas Gerais to a port in the state of Rio de Janeiro.