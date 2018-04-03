Phoenix New Media replaces financing deal after China holdup

In a financing update, Phoenix New Media (FENG +3.6% ) says that it's terminated a plan involving a transfer of loan rights in its Particle subsidiary in exchange for a subscription to preferred shares and warrants.

A deal between Phoenix, Particle and Long De Cheng Zhang Culture Communication had Long De or affiliates getting Phoenix's rights under a loan to Particle of $14.8M, with Long De subscribing to Series E preferred shares and warrants of Particle.

Phoenix effectively owns about 41.82% of Particle, makers of news/lifestyle app Yidian Zixun.

But with Long De unable to get government approval to take funds offshore, that deal's off.

They're replacing it with a loan assignment agreement where Phoenix will assign the August 2016 loan to Long De or affiliates at $17M, and warrants for about $73.5M.