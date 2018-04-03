Spotify opening indications climb to $150/$160

After earlier indications of an open between $145 and $155, Spotify (Pending:SPOT) opening indications have climbed to between $150 and $160.

That's about 25% higher than the top end of earlier private transactions. First trades might not come until noon or even 1 p.m., NYSE says.

Ahead of trading, Guggenheim came in to add its name to Buy-rating firms (with a price target of $175), and Gabelli gave the company its first Hold -- with an eye to margins that the company can't lever because it's still paying out two-thirds of revenue as royalties amid declining ARPU, the firm says.

Gabelli says potential market value per share this year is $130.

Updated 11:38 a.m.: Now indications to $155/$165.