Amazon Music Unlimited subscriptions double; analyst sees $20B in AMZN ad rev.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) tells The Verge that Amazon Music Unlimited subscriptions doubled in the last six months. But the company doesn’t provide a specific number.

Music Unlimited launched at this time last year. The service offers monthly plans that cost from $3.99 to $14.99 depending on the number of users/devices.

Ads to $20B: Cenkos Securities analyst Alex DeGroote thinks Amazon’s ad business could be worth $20B by 2020.

The analyst estimates that North America’s ad market represents about 40% of the global market or $200B currently. He estimates that Amazon has about $63B of the total or a 1.5% market share now.

DeGroote estimates growth that would put Amazon’s at $8B of the North American market and $20B globally within two years.

Amazon shares are up 0.9% .

