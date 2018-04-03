Investors in local currency EM debt risk a sharp dollar move

Given strong performance over the last 12 months, investors have poured a total of $745B into EM local currency debt.

“Most people who invest in emerging local do so unhedged. Generally they tend to run the duration and currency risk,” says James Athey of Aberdeen.

The trade has generated 13% returns over the past year, and more than half these gains are from currency performance.

With the Fed unwinding its balance sheet and tightening monetary policy, the risks of a sudden reversal are rising, but the market still doesn't expect it.

“It’s never been this cheap to hedge against a sharp rise in the dollar.” said Damian Sassower of Bloomberg.

ETFs: UUP, EMB, PCY, EDF, UDN, EDI, TEI, EMLC, EDD, VWOB, EMD, ELD, USDU, MSD, GHI, LEMB